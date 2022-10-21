 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $775,000

Beautiful farm w/ 36.2 acres of irrigation rights. Grow your own hay on this extremely productive farm. This spacious manufactured home has been professionally cleaned & is ready to move into. Efficient floor plan with a centrally located kitchen, stainless steel appliances & hickory cabinets. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 48x60 shop with 13' rafters had new sheeting and tin installed in 2018. Crabtree Creek which flows like a river provides a private swimming hole. New Carpet being installed.

