5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $589,900

Horse property! 9 stall (2 large paddocks) barn w/ 3/4ths minus, road cloth, sand. Peaceful country living, views, 1500 sq ft garage/shop. 2 bedroom suites, 2 beds up, 3 down, lots of storage, outdoor living space, mature timber & landscaping, 2 yr round creeks, natural springs, security gate, paved driveway, & sheds. Recent updates include new exterior paint, new windows (48k worth!), back deck, flooring, carpet, tile, & light fixtures. Newer roof & whole property water filtration system & septic.

