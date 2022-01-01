5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $385,000

This centrally located 1910 2-story home boasts over 2300 sq ft and maintains its historic charm with gorgeous built-ins and pocket doors. 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, office, and TONS of attic storage. Updated kitchen, newer water heater, wired for 3 electric meters. Enjoy your large yard with fruit trees and garden boxes from the covered porch, covered patio, or veranda style enclosed porch/sunroom. Move in as-is or update to suit your needs. Excellent opportunity for investment property or dual living!