5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $314,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Check out this spacious home with an open floorplan featuring new laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings & modern colors. The split-bedroom design creates generous living spaces that flow together creating roomy, comfort that everyone needs in today’s digital world. Plentiful bedrooms & baths make this perfect for the at-home worker, craft hobbyist or multigenerational living. Conveniently located near local parks, schools & shopping. New house roof in 2018 takes worries away, while the fireplace adds ambiance