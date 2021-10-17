5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,190,000

Spacious 5 bdrm home on over 5 acres. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ lg dining area. Kitchen has abundant custom cabinets for storage, long island, & a built-in desk. FM w/ fireplace & high ceilings Separate formal living & dining room. There are guest quarters, a bonus room & utility/mudroom. Grand master bdrm, has an over-sized walk-in-closet w/ closet shelving & a soaking tub in master bath. Separate office located in master too! Second level, partially covered deck w/ Gazebo for outside entertaining & views