 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,190,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,190,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,190,000

Spacious 5 bdrm home on over 5 acres. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ lg dining area. Kitchen has abundant custom cabinets for storage, long island, & a built-in desk. FM w/ fireplace & high ceilings Separate formal living & dining room. There are guest quarters, a bonus room & utility/mudroom. Grand master bdrm, has an over-sized walk-in-closet w/ closet shelving & a soaking tub in master bath. Separate office located in master too! Second level, partially covered deck w/ Gazebo for outside entertaining & views

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News