5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,050,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Bartel's Canyon Beauty! 2.5 acres, 5 beds, 3+ baths, office, mudroom & more! Gourmet kitchen, SS appl, 5 burner gas cooktop, dual ovens, 2 islands, granite slab, abundant maple cabinets. Primary on main, lrg ensuite bath, soaking tub, dual vanity, large walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, exposed beams, bay windows, new roof, laminate floors, fresh int. paint, (2)new heat pumps, new pressure tank, fiber internet, new heat pump water heater, 30x48 shop, 2nd shop, RV garage & possible dual living!

