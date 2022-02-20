 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $440,000

  • Updated
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Hard to find 5 bedroom home! Many updates have been done including, new flooring, interior paint, doors, fixtures, granite countertops & SS appliances. Very private location! It's the last house on the street & backs up to green space. Fully fenced flat backyard with designated RV/Boat parking!

