5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $399,900

Spacious 5 bedroom home has everything you're looking for plus more. Family room with gas fireplace & breakfast nook, formal dining/living room combination with bamboo flooring plus additional bedroom/den/office. Large kitchen, pantry & bar, ample cabinet & countertop space. Master suite with walk in closet, full bath, dual sinks. New roof in May, newer AC & water heater. Landscaped & fenced back yard, extended covered patio & fire pit. Room for RV parking potential. Located at the end of dead end street!