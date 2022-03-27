Wonderful home on corner lot. Living room is perfect for gathering with spacious kitchen and dining. Master Suite private from additional bedrooms. Covered patio expands the living area and is an entertainer's dream. Home backs up to a Wetland Preserve, promising privacy! OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 26th 11am-2pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…