5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. For sale! So many options here to meet your needs. Spacious one level home with updated kitchen, cork laminate flrs, ramped entries. Huge backyard w/concrete patio. Separate area could be used for dual living/kitchenette, walk-in shower & entrance. Side rooms also provide exterior access. Main bath includes walk-in therapy tub. Garage w/room for hobbies, storage. Newer furnace/AC.