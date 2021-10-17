Excellent opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home and build sweat equity! Practical floor plan with the kitchen open to the family room that includes a gas fireplace (needs repair) and slider to the back yard. 5th bedroom is on the main floor and would be perfect for a home office. Neutral colors throughout. Newer A/C. Just needs a little TLC. Brand new roof! Backs to an open field on the other side of a brand new fence. Excellent location on a dead end street! Seller will do no repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $359,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …
- Updated
An Albany resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges relating to the shooting of a man at Timber Linn Memorial Park o…
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
A Lebanon man filed an $850,000 lawsuit alleging a crash he was injured by was caused in part by a negligent police officer who did not arrest…
- Updated
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is using a new composite rendering and DNA analysis to try to identify the woman whose remains were found las…
- Updated
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
- Updated
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a local man at Timber Linn Memorial Park late Sunday night.
- Updated
Eight Republican candidates for governor answered questions from a forum audience at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a ni…