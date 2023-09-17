Welcome to a truly exceptional property with a world-class plant breeding and production campus. $20+ million in upgrades since purchase has transformed this facility into a hub of 21st century innovation. Cutting edge genomics, molecular biology, tissue culture, chemical analysis, and ploidy manipulation labs allow for unparalleled discovery potential. 480 climate-controlled breeding chambers, 5 additional modified shipping containers, and 5 - 30'x100' polyhouses provide the requisite space for inbreeding, trials, and small replications. 49+ acres of irrigated land in Oregon's pristine Willamette Valley provide ample areas for field trials and year-round water rights. Once breakthroughs are identified, ramp up high-value production in 16 cutting-edge indoor greenhouses, spanning 42' x 212' (n=8) & 42' x 192' (n=8) dimensions, offering over 135K sq. ft. of climate-controlled space. Each greenhouse features HEPA-filtered positive pressure grow areas, Lennox VRF split cooling (96 tons), rolling bench tables (12), Quest 506 dehumidifiers (4), Gavita DE HPS supplemental lights (120+), and irrigation to ensure ideal conditions for any crop. 100K-gallon water storage capacity are fed from multiple wells and two commercial scale reverse osmosis systems. Power needs are met with four 4000 amp & one 1600 amp 3 phase 480-volt service, for over 17,600 amps of 3 phase 480-volt services (!!!) in total. Solar energy production is powered by a 1.2 MW faceplate capacity, covering over 2 acres, built at a cost of over $1.5 million. A backup generator ensures uninterrupted operations for critical infrastructure and dedicated 10GB/s fiber optic service connects the property to the world. The expansive farm also features a beautiful custom 4000+ sq ft home, newer manufactured home used as office space, and a spacious shop with drive-in access. This is an innovative canvas, a sanctuary for growth, & a testament to the remarkable possibilities of agricultural advancement.