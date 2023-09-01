Stunning, Beautiful, Better than new 2017 Legend Home Construction 5 beds,3 baths for 2677 sf with master suite on main level, Gourmet kitchen with Cambria counters, Stainless steel appliances with beautiful large island. SMART home, Green built with energy efficient and much more...Prime location in a desirable neighborhood ,Close distance to OSU and stores.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well, the music and entry is free. They're charging for the beer.
The Johnsons didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property.
People from across the country are coming to North Albany to trip out. Here's what the center is like and the people who run it.
A Linn County resident was killed in a car versus motorcycle crash Saturday, Aug. 26 in Douglas County.
A Eugene man faces criminal charges in connection with a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.