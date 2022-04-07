Classic charm and elegance in this beautiful home at the top of Clarence circle. Spectacular 180 views looking at Corvallis and Reser Stadium. Over 3700 SQ Feet on more than a 1/4 acre. 5 bedrooms 3 baths. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and ss appliances. Huge living room with large windows looking at the panoramic view. Dining room big enough for the family. 2019 trex deck that sits over a beautiful landscaped backyard with privacy. Space to work from home. Too many amenities to list must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $799,900
