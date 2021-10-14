Beautiful throughout! Large floor plan with kitchen being open to the great room and breakfast nook. Granite counter tops, Brazilian cherry floors, with cherry cabinets, undermount lights, gas appliances. Formal dining room, office with glass French doors. Fantastic view of Bald Hill, Electric blinds in the great room and gas fireplace with fan. Primary on main. Upstairs has built in desks, new laminate flooring, a bonus/movie room with a projector up to 110". Enjoy your backyard W/ a built in SS BBQ Grill.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $725,000
