5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $715,000

Ownership spanning 5 decades gives way, allowing opportunity to create your own legacy. VERY spacious Gilder custom-build in highly desired neighborhood w/primary & two other bedrooms on main. Lrg spaces throughout on both levels & infused w/natural light. Very deep & uncommonly wide, expansive bkyrd w/2 decks, raised beds, rose bushes, apple trees & stunning views of Cascade peaks. Side access & downstairs utility allow dual living potential w/very lrg FR w/FP & 4th & 5th BRs. Well cared for.