5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,500

A full primary ensuite on the main level and a second primary ensuite upstairs. Generational living or entertaining out of town guests has never been more convenient. Enjoy the walls of windows, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. A large bonus room is just one of the generous living spaces. The private backyard is a calming space to enjoy a BBQ or sit amongst friends. This beautiful home is on a quiet street with a picturesque setting. You wont want to miss