5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,000

5 bed 3 bath home w/ charm to spare, 2 blocks from Campus! Gorgeous wood floors throughout, cozy fireplace w/ built-ins in spacious living room, formal dining room. Primary bed on main floor & en suite bath w/ shower & claw-foot tub, tile floor. Upstairs boasts full bath & 4 more beds w/ large enclosed veranda off one. Partially finished basement w/ 3rd full bath & craft/shop area. Large patio in backyard with delightful fireplace! Detached garage & ample off-street parking. All appliances included!