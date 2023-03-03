Contemporary Newly constructed home on a Cut-De-Sac street with minimal traffic. 5 Bed, 2.5 baths. Open concept living area with large kitchen, pantry and custom touches added. Vaulted ceilings in bonus/bed room. 2 Walk-in Closets. 2 Car garage with large ceiling. Close to shopping centers and schools. Beautiful backyard that backs to trees!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $694,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21…
A natural space in a North Albany neighborhood is getting more visitors.
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.
WASHINGTON — When the 1996 presidential campaign approached, Bill Clinton faced an uphill struggle to win a second term. His biggest legislati…