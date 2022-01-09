5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $689,000

Unique mountain rustic home on .25 acres with views of the cascade mountains. Close to everything Corvallis offers, this 5 bed 4 bath home has been updated throughout. It features an open concept great room with vaulted post and beam ceilings, live-edge juniper kitchen counters, spacious master suite with balcony, a detached home office/art studio, multiple decks and gardens, a chicken coop, shed, and a 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with separate entrance. This truly is a one-of-a-kind Corvallis property!