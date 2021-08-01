5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $675,350

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lush, established Forest Acres Addition neighborhood. Stylishly updated with tons of space. AND, primary suite on main level! Total of 4 bedrooms with a potential 5th. There is one tucked away bedroom on lower level with an adjacent ADA compliant bath. Gorgeous cherry floors, slate entry, huge living room and family rooms with wall of windows. Gorgeous Park like grounds with paved paths and numerous sitting/conversations areas including new pergola. Irrigation system front and back.