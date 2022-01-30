 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $665,000

  • Updated
Spacious home in well-established neighborhood! Home boasts beautiful kitchen with lots of storage and large family room with wall of windows bringing in natural light. Owners suite on main floor with walk-in shower along with two additional bedrooms and bathroom. The lower level has potential for dual or multi- generational living, equipped with its own kitchen and living room and two, possibly three, additional bedrooms. Large corner lot has a fully fenced backyard with a patio. Call today!

