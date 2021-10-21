 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $638,610

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents the 2636 plan, great room layout with island kitchen, dining, OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN FLOOR, 2ND SUITE upstairs, laundry room , MAIN FLOOR OFFICE and ALSO A LARGE BONUS ROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET.Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

