WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, HUGE BONUS W/WALK IN CLOSET and GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR!! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $636,360
