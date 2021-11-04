3 acre retreat with incredible bonus structure only minutes from town and Cresent Valley HS. The main home, with 2391 SqFt including a partially finished basement, has so many options. Don’t miss the finished Yurt in the backyard. With a kitchenette, full bath, and vaulted ceilings, it’s the perfect “getaway” in your own backyard! Perfect as a mother-in-law suite, yoga studio or gym area, artists retreat, or even rent it out to supplement your mortgage. There are so many possibilities for this fun space!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police…
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…
An Albany man has been sentenced to almost 17 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.
Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unoffici…
High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.
State Rep. Brian Clem is the latest member to announce he will leave the Oregon Legislature before the end of his elected term.
Two local option levies on the Benton County ballot easily passed in Tuesday night's election.
A lot of the big COVID-19 news this week related to vaccines. The Oregon Health Authority has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Preve…