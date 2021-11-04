5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $625,000

3 acre retreat with incredible bonus structure only minutes from town and Cresent Valley HS. The main home, with 2391 SqFt including a partially finished basement, has so many options. Don’t miss the finished Yurt in the backyard. With a kitchenette, full bath, and vaulted ceilings, it’s the perfect “getaway” in your own backyard! Perfect as a mother-in-law suite, yoga studio or gym area, artists retreat, or even rent it out to supplement your mortgage. There are so many possibilities for this fun space!