Move in ready! Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath home, plus an office minutes from schools, coffee shop, parks, & hospital. Covered backyard patio, low maintenance, fully fenced yard means more time for your other favorite activities. Front yard w/UGS. House plumbed for solar. Quartz countertops, Potterybarn light fixtures, SS appliances, bright & spacious home. Large 3 car garage. Live in Adair, with a country feel near city amenities here in the highly sought after Calloway Creek subdivision.