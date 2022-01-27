 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $599,000

Well-established quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to OSU, stores, churches, schools, rec venues, & fairgrounds. Easy access to travel routes out of town. Private gate access to park w/ territorial farmland view. Remodeled kitchen, large skylight, breakfast nook, generous storage. Large separate workshop w/ access from garage & outside. Large bedroom downstairs, large family/recreation room; large two-car garage, no center posts. A/C, flat open lot, professionally landscaped lawn, & separate shed.

