Classic Corvallis Home. Hardwood floors, Coved ceilings, beautiful formal dining room and breakfast nook. All rooms are spacious and includes a big living room. All downstairs bedrooms have walk in closets. New roof ( 2 years). Lots of updated electrical and a huge backyard with a newer 270 sf board on board fence. Unfinished basement (953 sf. not included in the overall square footage). Current rent is $2,800 per month. Square footage includes finished garage. Zoning is RS9 Medium Density Zoning.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
A tiny house project in Albany for up to 27 homes is one step closer to reality with the award of a $600,000 state grant.
Several Dems urged Kevin McCarthy to apologize to Speaker Nancy Pelosi or quit after audio surfaced of him saying it would be "hard not to hit her."
- Updated
Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. …
The very first physician ever hired by Samaritan Health Services — a doctor who was part of a team that won a Nobel Peace Prize in the 1980s —…
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, according to a social media post by the child's mother over the weekend.
- Updated
Doug Pigman, the director of facilities for Greater Albany Public Schools, will serve as the interim executive director of operations in place…
- Updated
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will proceed with a full investigation of a complaint filed against Greater Albany Public Schools alle…