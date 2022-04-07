 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $587,500

Tons of room! Convenient location. 5 beds & 3 baths. Extensive built-ins accented by distinctive fireplace w/ tile hearth. Generous spaces throughout; bedrooms on larger side. Den/family room w/ slider to 180 SF covered deck gives way to approx. 260 sq ft flagstone patio. Private, fully fenced back yard w/ opportunity for raised-bed gardening. Bonus areas: shop in basement, pantry, cellar, laundry. Large 2 car garage w/ ~450 sq ft of illuminated floored storage. Within .5 mi of OSU. 4.2 KW grid tied solar.

