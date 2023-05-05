Live and entertain in style in this modern, open-concept home. With the top-of the line kitchen, you’ll be inspired to share culinary masterpieces with your friends and family. Surround yourself with the stunning beauty of the Oregon countryside while still being conveniently close to Corvallis. With a garage equipped to charge your Tesla, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy a truly modern lifestyle. Don’t wait to make this pristine home yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $568,000
