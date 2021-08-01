 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Spacious home, large lot, fabulous neighborhood! Large windows on both floors bring in plenty of natural light and overlook a beautiful expansive backyard. Three bedrooms on the main, including the primary suite. Yard is a gardener’s dream, with full underground sprinkler system in front & back, plus drip system on deck. This well cared for home is ready for your updates! Hidden hardwood flooring under the upstairs carpet. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included in sale. New roof just installed 2021.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News