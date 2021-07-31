5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Close to OSU & downtown Corvallis. Charming 1930's features with a gas fireplace in Lrg LR with hardwood floors. The vintage style kitchen has crown molding, built in bench/ breakfast nook, & great storage w/ white cabinetry. Two Bdrms & one full Ba on main level & three bdrms & full Ba on 2nd floor. Full basement is an addtl 952 sq ft. Easy maintenance landscape w/ two patios.