5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $485,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located in quiet, beautiful neighborhood. Well cared for home with large backyard. Trex deck and a covered concrete deck for entertaining or quiet evenings outside. Close to local schools. Newer roof and exterior paint. Lots of natural light with skylights and large windows. Finished, attached 2 car garage. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Main bedroom has skylight, fireplace and tiled bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Oak floors thru most of house.