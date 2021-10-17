 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $485,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located in quiet, beautiful neighborhood. Well cared for home with large backyard. Trex deck and a covered concrete deck for entertaining or quiet evenings outside. Close to local schools. Newer roof and exterior paint. Lots of natural light with skylights and large windows. Finished, attached 2 car garage. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Main bedroom has skylight, fireplace and tiled bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Oak floors thru most of house.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News