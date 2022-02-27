 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,850,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Timeless beauty! 6415 SF approximately country estate with top quality craftsmanship, 2x6 construction & steel posts/beams. Grand living/dining, huge gourmet kitchen w/ high-end appliances, built-in cabinets & shelves, red oak & tile floors thruout. Master suite & office on main w/ fireplace, heated floor, granite shower & jetted tub, huge walk-in closet. 4 more BR suites each with own BA. Library, family, media, activity RMs & more. 3-floor elevator, 4-zone heat/cool, 5-car RV grg, 1-car shop & gardens!

