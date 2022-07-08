 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $850,000

This 4.31 ac property has it all! 5 BR or 4 bedrooms with office, 2 BA, shop, views, and privacy! Pride of ownership including with Eng. hardwood flooring, cozy woodstove insert, vaulted living room. Craftsman-style kitchen cabinets, eating bar, & large kitchen pantry and stunning views. A 30x60 shop, with RV door, 220 volt, and approval for finished living space in the shop!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties. In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News