5 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,350,000

Exquisite property estate features truly custom home, luxurious owner ensuite w/ dbl walk-in closets, cook's kitchen with step-in pantry & granite counters, second story expansive FR with Fr doors to balcony. Uniquely country property w/ spring fed pond and fenced pastures amongst wooded walking trails. Huge Hay Barn with potential for horse stables, 1500SF shop w/ 3ph power, add'l rec bldg 600sf. This home truly has too many amenities to list - B&B? Wedding Venue? AB&B? Owner is Licensed Broker