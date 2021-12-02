Immaculate home on a half acre lot located near Millersburg park and close to I-5. This 5 bedroom/4 bathroom property is beautifully designed and the perfect home for entertaining. The back yard has a large patio and mature foliage for privacy and beautiful views year round. Plenty of space for boat and RV parking with a 50 amp outlet. Master suite is set apart from other rooms in the house and has patio access. The upstairs has a 5th bedroom with a large closet and bathroom-perfect for a home office.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $819,999
