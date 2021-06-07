 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $780,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Incredibly private, custom built home with sunset scenery to the west. Vaulted ceilings & lots of light create the perfect environment for entertaining, while the spacious 5 bedrooms give ample space for everyone to relax. Enjoy peaceful mornings on the spacious deck, crafting meals in the Tuscan style kitchen, or calm contemplation in the primary suites loft. The fireside bonus room with custom bar, is the perfect space for everyone to spread out & play either inside or out, in this secluded oasis. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday
Local

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

  • Updated

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park manage…

COVID-19 Update: Sunday, June 6
Local

COVID-19 Update: Sunday, June 6

  • Updated

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News