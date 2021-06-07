5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $780,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Incredibly private, custom built home with sunset scenery to the west. Vaulted ceilings & lots of light create the perfect environment for entertaining, while the spacious 5 bedrooms give ample space for everyone to relax. Enjoy peaceful mornings on the spacious deck, crafting meals in the Tuscan style kitchen, or calm contemplation in the primary suites loft. The fireside bonus room with custom bar, is the perfect space for everyone to spread out & play either inside or out, in this secluded oasis. View More