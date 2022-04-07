 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $669,900

Don't miss your chance of owning this spacious and beautiful home with an amazing view! This 2,442 sq.ft. house features 5 bedrooms (including a den) and 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful master suite, great kitchen, new A/C, brand new carpet, a covered patio that leads to the spacious fenced backyard. Built in 2018, this will feel like a brand new home! No showings Saturday 04/09, OPEN HOUSE Sunday 04/10 12pm-3pm

