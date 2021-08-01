5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $639,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This beautiful custom home is in the heart of Millersburg, minutes from I-5 & Albany and down the street from Millersburg Park. This house has 5 bedrooms, 4 of them have an attached bathroom and large closets. Enjoy a large kitchen/dinning area, a security system, and TONS of storage. The yard comes fully fenced with raised beds, fire pit area, large coved patio and 40'X28' shop with plenty of room to park an RV or boat on the premises. Personal well for watering the garden. A DEFINITE MUST SEE!