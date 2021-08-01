 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

Looking for peace and tranquility? This is the home for you. Nestled in a Desirable, established, North Albany neighborhood, on .48 acres, giving you privacy to relax to enjoy. This home features 5 bdr, 3.5 baths, 3,449 sq ft with additional finished approx 600 sq ft. (total sq ft appox 4000) Newer Furnace & AC. Tankless water heater, luxury vinyl tile and engineered hardwood upstairs. Enjoy the views and be ready to entertain from your extra large deck overlooking nature.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News