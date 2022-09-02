$3000 Closing Cost Paid w/FULL priced OFFER! TWO MASTER SUITES! 5-bedroom 3 bath OPEN CONCEPT home! Beautiful kitchen with island, tons of storage, complimented by granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The huge living room has gas fireplace with stone surround that adds a cozy atmosphere to the open floor plan. Covered patio, extra concrete, and large fenced back yard with retaining wall, make a great setting for relaxing & entertaining. RV parking and still room for a pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $603,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved using a medication paid for by one patient on another.
“I could see smoke coming out the windows and heard the sirens and smoke alarms,” a neighbor said.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
This one is close to OSU, and the owners believe students will appreciate its quick delivery.
The state may be headed into a "mild" economic downturn. Here's why.
The alleged victim is younger than 12.
UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: All lanes of Highway 226 are open. Highway 22 remains closed by a semi-trailer crash west of Detroit.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Here's how high temperatures are expected to go.
Charcuterie may be hard to say and spell, but it’s not hard to eat.