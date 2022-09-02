 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $603,000

$3000 Closing Cost Paid w/FULL priced OFFER! TWO MASTER SUITES! 5-bedroom 3 bath OPEN CONCEPT home! Beautiful kitchen with island, tons of storage, complimented by granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The huge living room has gas fireplace with stone surround that adds a cozy atmosphere to the open floor plan. Covered patio, extra concrete, and large fenced back yard with retaining wall, make a great setting for relaxing & entertaining. RV parking and still room for a pool.

