 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,900

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,900

This highly desired Millersburg home is ready for it's new owners! If backyard views, a spacious lot & room for year round entertaining is what you desire, then look no further! This 4 bedroom home with den/5th BR features newer carpet, AC, gas fp, granite kitchen counters, walk-in pantry, kitchen storage, large island, covered back patio, fully fenced yard w/dog run, upstairs laundry & a primary BR w/large ensuite w/ walk-in closet, dual vanity & soaker tub! Just reduced to 579,900!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News