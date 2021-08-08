5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $559,900

Make this spacious 2652 sq ft house on almost a 1/4 acre your next home. Granite countertops, a huge backyard that backs up to farm fields, nine foot ceilings, large floorplan, five bedrooms, beautiful garden area, newly landscaped yard, gourmet kitchen and vaulted ceilings make this a wonderful home. Cool off in the above ground pool on those hot summer days or warm up in the hot tub on cold winter nights. Enjoy the back yard with friends and family around the outdoor fire pit. Easy I-5 access.