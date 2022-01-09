 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $559,900

  • Updated
Location! Location! Location! This North Albany home boasts 2 Master Suites, 1 upstairs & 1 downstairs. Open floor plan upstairs & downstairs. The kitchen has granite tile counters, slate floors, & an island! This home boasts a living room, family room, and a huge bonus area upstairs! 3 car garage with additional parking on side of home. The backyard has a large deck, raised garden bed, and new fencing on 2 sides! UGS in the front and back. Must visit!

