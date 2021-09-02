Make this spacious 2652 sq ft house on almost a 1/4 acre your next home. Granite countertops, a huge backyard that backs up to farm fields, nine foot ceilings, large floorplan, five bedrooms, beautiful garden area, newly landscaped yard, gourmet kitchen and vaulted ceilings make this a wonderful home. Warm up in the hot tub on cold winter nights or enjoy the back yard (which is made for entertaining) with friends and family around the large outdoor fire pit. There is great access and view of the park too!
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Intensive Care Unit of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is packed with patients. Some of them have serious cases of COVID-19 and are…
No one wants to go backwards in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, such as capacity limitations, school closures and more. We’ve already experien…
- Updated
The Oregon Health Authority reported 5,545 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 40 COVID-related deaths. One of those death…
It was a fabulous experience he wouldn't trade for anything in the world and he never, ever wants to do it again.
A Lebanon man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbery.
- Updated
A Lebanon man has been arrested and arraigned on charges stemming from the reported assault of his 3-month-old baby.
- Updated
A Sweet Home resident was arrested after reportedly stabbing another man in Upper Sankey Park in Sweet Home on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The first evacuation notice has been issued for the Bull Complex Fire burning in Marion County. So far, the level 1 (“Be Ready”) evacuation no…
- Updated
Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
- Updated
An Albany man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for child pornography charges.