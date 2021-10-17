Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath stunner w/bonus den downstairs! Open floor plan w/wood floors throughout. Fabulous kitchen w/ gorgeous quartz island, s/s gas double oven & range, microhood & pantry. Super cute & cozy breakfast nook. Spacious living room with tall ceilings, lots of windows & gas f/p. Main suite w/dual sinks, soaker tub & walk in shower, & large wic. Private, fully fenced backyard is made to entertain w/ gorgeous new vaulted patio cover, composite deck & hot tub.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $519,400
