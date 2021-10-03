 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $509,000

Must see beautiful home located in Millersburg area on a cul-de-sac. 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over 2,600 sq ft. Large open floor plan with living room & family room. 1 bedroom located on the main floor could be used for office / den. Enjoy the large island with granite counters in the kitchen. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus Primary with large soaking tub. Make your way to the oversized backyard with covered patio, fire pit and direct access to Millersburg park.

