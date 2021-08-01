Accepted Offer with Contingencies. True Mid-Century Modern with tons of original charm! Over 1/2 acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, bamboo flooring on main level, 2 fireplaces (1 wood, 1 gas), A/C, covered patio, fire pit, plumbed for gas grill, sprinklers, shop w/electricity. Great home for entertaining inside and out, convenient North Albany location right next to Spring Hill Golf Club.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $495,000
