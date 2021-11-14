5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $493,500

Better than new... this home located in desirable NW Albany neighborhood w great schools, wetlands, playground, and nature trails and close to North Albany County Park. Offering 5 bedrooms, a bonus room, deluxe primary suite with dual walk in closets & soaker tub. Open living concept floorplan. Kitchen with breakfast bar, tile counter tops, gas fireplace in living room. Huge outdoor deck for entertaining, easy maintenance landscaping and more!